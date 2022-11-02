Millage on ballot in Holly would help replace aging fire trucks and police cruisers

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in the village of Holly face a critical vote next week with a public safety millage on the ballot to help fund the police and fire departments.
"Ladder trucks are about the same [as normal trucks]. They last about 20-25 years. And ours is 34 years old. So it really is past its prime," said Holly Fire Chief Steve McGee.
He said his department and the police do their best with what they have. But with rising inflation and parts for old vehicles growing scarce, he added that what they have may not last much longer.
McGee said their ladder truck can't fight day-long fires like it used to. Even their eight-hour fight to save downtown Holly this summer did a number on it.
"It should have been much worse. My biggest fear is that if we don't have this, we won't have reliable equipment should this happen again," said McGee.
The 15-year measure for 3 mills would be a vital boost for police and fire, whose vehicle funds were cut in 2008.
If passed, it would raise almost $380,000 in its first year. That money would support the roughly $700,000 they receive from the village's general fund, allowing them to invest in new vehicles without cutting services
"I think it's in everybody's best interest," said Andrea Chapin, owner of the restaurant Andy's Place.
Her building was heavily damaged by the downtown fire, but thanks the fire department for saving the frame so she could rebuild. It's why she said the millage has her full support.
"I've seen up close how they're able to save Holly. Without them, we wouldn't be here. We wouldn't be standing in front of my building today," Chapin said.
The police and fire departments estimate that the millage would cost the average homeowner about $12.50 to $14 per month -- around as much as a streaming service.
Voters may remember the millage from August's primary, when a clerical error placed it on the ballot months ahead of time.
Votes cast on the millage then were not counted. So any voters who filled out that section on their ballot will need to vote again next week