Millionaire leaves fortune for children

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "His character is off the charts; it's impeccable," said Estate Attorney Dawn Weier.
Gary Kendrick was a millionaire among us, but nobody knew until he died.
The Flint man didn't have any close friends or family.
He randomly chose Attorney Weier to be the executor of his estate and to carry out his final wishes.
Kendrick spent 35 years at the General Motors Truck Plant in Flint. He has been described as a man of few words, but of great character. He will mostly be remembered for his final act of generosity, one that will make a huge impact in the lives of sick kids.
GM Flint Assembly is where Gary Kendrick spent of his time. Ryan Buchalski worked on the line with Kendrick. He fondly remembers the summer of 1999.
"We were building those fine UAW 598 built trucks. I was working on the box line over there with Gary. We were working in the body shop, we were spot welding together for 10 hours a day," he said.
Kendrick was a shop worker. He hired into the plant in 1972 and retired in 2006. Buchalski remembers him as being quiet. "But, we had a lot of fun," he said.
Years after his retirement he contacted Estate Attorney Dawn Weier. He found her number in the phone book.
He appointed her the executor and representative of his estate. Kendrick died in February of 2021.
"I was able to start doing discovery on Mr. Kendrick's assets that's when I discovered he had in his General Motors profit sharing plan alone more than $1.3 million," Weier said.
The Flint man was millionaire. But he didn't have any family or close friends to pass his fortune to. But he knew he wanted to make a difference in the lives of sick children. He split his fortune between Make A Wish Foundation and St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
"$563,275 to each charity," Weirer said.
Buchalski can't think of a better story right now for a troubled world.
He shook his head in a back and forth motion and said " a lot of bad things happening in this world right now and that is just a great story and I am just so proud to have known Gary"
One UAW leader said Kendrick's generosity is typical of a 'union man'.
"He is a typical UAW member. He cares about his community," said Steve Dawes.
Although Weier did not know her client well, she is grateful for their chance meeting.
"I'm very glad that he chose me and it was just a fluke that he picked me in the phone book that day," Weier said.
She added " I am very, very, honored to carry out his legacy and do this for him."