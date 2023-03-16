Missing boater found a month after drowning in Tittabawassee River

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Divers found the body of a missing boater in Saginaw County more than a month after he went underwater during a fishing trip.
Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez said the body of 26-year-old Nathan Robbins has been recovered from the Tittabawassee River on the west side of the county.
Robbins disappeared underwater during an early morning fishing trip on Feb. 12 near Gratiot Road.
Police say the boat he was using with a 23-year-old friend experienced engine trouble and started taking on water. Robbins' clothes got entangled while he tried to restart the engine.
The 23-year-old successfully swam to shore, but Robbins went underwater and never resurfaced. The Saginaw County Dive team has returned to the scene for weeks looking for his body.
Investigators plan to release more details on Thursday after the discovery of Robbins' body.