Missing Harbor Beach man found dead in wooded area

HARBOR BEACH, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man who was found dead a week after he had been reported missing from Harbor Beach.
Daniel L. Copeland was found dead in a wooded area near the intersection of M-25 and Lincoln Road south of Harbor Beach around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
He was reported missing on Feb. 16. Investigators say there were no signs of foul play with Copeland's death, but they will continue looking into the cause and an autopsy is scheduled.
Anyone with information about Copeland's death should call the Michigan State Police Caro Post at 989-673-1550.