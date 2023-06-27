 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Missing Midland man found deceased nearly 5 weeks after crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheriff Logo Generic

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The body of a missing man who was last seen nearly five week ago following a car accident in Gladwin County has been found dead.

Michael Frisco, 49, from Midland, was involved in a car crash on May 26, where witnesses say that he ran off into a wooded area.

Midland man still missing nearly three weeks after crash

Michael Wayne Frisco

Police searched the woods but could not find him. On June 8, Frisco's girlfriend reported him missing.

This past weekend, a body was found in a barn on Oliver Road, about two miles from the crash scene.

Police confirmed that the body was Frisco's.

Investigators believe he took his own life.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.