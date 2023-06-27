Missing Midland man found deceased nearly 5 weeks after crash

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The body of a missing man who was last seen nearly five week ago following a car accident in Gladwin County has been found dead.

Michael Frisco, 49, from Midland, was involved in a car crash on May 26, where witnesses say that he ran off into a wooded area.

Police searched the woods but could not find him. On June 8, Frisco's girlfriend reported him missing.

This past weekend, a body was found in a barn on Oliver Road, about two miles from the crash scene.

Police confirmed that the body was Frisco's.

Investigators believe he took his own life.