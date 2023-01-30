Missing Ogemaw County woman found dead in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for an Ogemaw County woman who was last seen on Jan. 9 ended with the tragic discovery of her body over the weekend.

The Clare County Sheriff's Office says searchers found the body of 34-year-old Sara Burns on Saturday in the Leota area, which is along the Muskegon River in the northern part of the county.

Burns was last seen in the Prescott area on Jan. 9 and she was reported missing to the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 17.

The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from a wooded area near Leota on Jan. 11. Investigators didn't realize that Burns was missing at the time because no reports had been filed with law enforcement.

Search crews from 16 agencies and organizations scoured the woods around Leota, where Burns' car was located, for the past two weeks before the discovery of her body. Several family members, friends and residents also assisted with the search.

Clare County Sheriff John S. Wilson said he was on regular contact with Burns' family after she was found dead. Authorities did not offer specific details about where her body was located or how she may have died.

Anyone with information about Burns' death should call the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office at 989-345-3111.