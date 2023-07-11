Missing Rochester woman found dead near Caro

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a body found in Tuscola County on Tuesday was a woman reported missing from the Rochester area.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office found a vehicle belonging to 79-year-old Mary Sullivan in the ditch along a road in Almer Township north of Caro. Deputies found a body nearby, which is believed to be Sullivan.

Investigators found no sign of foul play during their initial work at the scene, according to the Rochester Police Department. An autopsy will be scheduled to confirm the identity and determine how the woman died.

Rochester police posted a message of condolence for Sullivan's family and thanks for everyone who helped search for her since she was reported missing in late June.

"The Sullivan family asked us to extend their thanks to all who have expressed their concern and for all the efforts made to locate Mary," the department posted on Facebook.

Investigators say Sullivan was last seen alive in Bad Axe, when police say another motorist on June 29 and she may have been in Huron County that day. A statewide alert was posted for her and her Honda HRV.

Police believe Sullivan may have become confused or disoriented.