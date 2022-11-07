Mobile home fire in Flint Township leaves resident injured

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire in Flint Township left one person hospitalized Sunday morning.
The Flint Township Fire Department responded to the Myrtle Grove Mobile Home Park around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames shooting from the residence when they arrived.
Flint Township Fire Capt. Tim Nester said initial fire crews were not sure whether anyone was inside when the arrived. Flint Township police helped rescue one person from the residence.
The resident was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. Their condition was not available Monday morning.
Firefighters from Mt. Morris Township assisted at the scene.