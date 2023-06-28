Montrose Township residents seek removal of solar farm ordinance

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents in Montrose Township are fighting back with a petition to overturn an ordinance they believe is too friendly to solar projects.

"In my opinion, Michigan, cloudy Michigan, with our winters is not the place for huge commercial solar farms in farm fields," said Rex Wheeler. "This is something that is designed to be in California or Arizona."

He is the author of a petition designed to get rid of the new ordinance in Montrose Township that allows for the installation of large-scale solar farms. That petition needs 450 signatures within the next month to trigger a vote that may get rid of the ordinance entirely.

Wheeler was vocal when the ordinance was being written, but believes township leaders didn't listen to his and other residents' opinions.

"Other surrounding townships have a 25% maximum coverage rule," said Wheeler. "So if you have a 100-acre farm field, they are going to allow 25 acres of the 100. A 25% maximum coverage and they was unwilling to put that in there."

Township officials disagree. They believe that after a year working on the ordinance they reached legislation that works for everyone in the community.

"We've had experts in from MSU, Michigan State, to answer those questions for us," said Montrose Township Clerk Steve Schlicht. "So that we knew what was going to happen and what was going on when we did it."

Wheeler is worried about a reduction in property value from the installation of these farms. He also fears that a change in leadership might mean they never get finished in the first place.

"These are government funded projects," said Wheeler. "One stroke of the pen in Washington, D.C., a change of parties, and they'll stop the funding and the project will go bankrupt."

Schlicht on the other hand argues that the person who owns the land should have the ultimate say over what happens to it, not their neighbors.

"It's his farm, he has the right to farm how he wants to do it," said Schlicht. "They're just trying to restrict this one aspect of his life."

Despite the ordinance going into effect, the township says they have yet to receive an application for any solar farms to be built in Montrose Township.