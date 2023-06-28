 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Montrose Township residents seek removal of solar farm ordinance

  • Updated
  • 0

Signs reading "No Solar Farms" can be seen all over Montrose Township and a new petition is hoping to make that slogan a reality.

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents in Montrose Township are fighting back with a petition to overturn an ordinance they believe is too friendly to solar projects.

"In my opinion, Michigan, cloudy Michigan, with our winters is not the place for huge commercial solar farms in farm fields," said Rex Wheeler. "This is something that is designed to be in California or Arizona."

He is the author of a petition designed to get rid of the new ordinance in Montrose Township that allows for the installation of large-scale solar farms. That petition needs 450 signatures within the next month to trigger a vote that may get rid of the ordinance entirely.

Wheeler was vocal when the ordinance was being written, but believes township leaders didn't listen to his and other residents' opinions.

"Other surrounding townships have a 25% maximum coverage rule," said Wheeler. "So if you have a 100-acre farm field, they are going to allow 25 acres of the 100. A 25% maximum coverage and they was unwilling to put that in there."

Township officials disagree. They believe that after a year working on the ordinance they reached legislation that works for everyone in the community.

"We've had experts in from MSU, Michigan State, to answer those questions for us," said Montrose Township Clerk Steve Schlicht. "So that we knew what was going to happen and what was going on when we did it."

Wheeler is worried about a reduction in property value from the installation of these farms. He also fears that a change in leadership might mean they never get finished in the first place.

"These are government funded projects," said Wheeler. "One stroke of the pen in Washington, D.C., a change of parties, and they'll stop the funding and the project will go bankrupt."

Schlicht on the other hand argues that the person who owns the land should have the ultimate say over what happens to it, not their neighbors.

"It's his farm, he has the right to farm how he wants to do it," said Schlicht. "They're just trying to restrict this one aspect of his life."

Despite the ordinance going into effect, the township says they have yet to receive an application for any solar farms to be built in Montrose Township.

Tags

Recommended for you