More trophies for Mt. Morris' very own Mini Miss Michigan

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) – This year’s Mini Miss Michigan winner recently received more recognition.
15-month-old Leticia Guerra from Mt. Morris now holds the Baby Miss America Project Back the Blue national title.
The Project Back the Blue national title was added to the Baby Miss America Pageant last year. The holder of the title recognizes officers in their community for their protection.
Children across the county went to police stations to thank officers, they then competed in the pageant in Florida where they were judged on natural beauty, personality and theme attire.
Leticia and her parents, Noelle and Jose Guerra, met with Mt. Morris officers on Wednesday to thank them.
"They're just awesome, they rock," said Jose. "It's a family orientated community, the police officers are always coming by to check-on people and waving."
The police department is credited with saving Mini Miss Michigan’s life twice.
"We couldn't thank them enough," said Noelle.