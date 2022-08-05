Mother, 4-year-old child hit by a car and listed in critical condition

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were in critical condition Friday after they got hit by a vehicle two days earlier.
The Carrollton Township Police Department says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Michigan Avenue near Stoker Drive.
Police say the 30-year-old mother and her child, who do not live in that area, were in the roadway when a 16-year-old driver from Saginaw County hit them.
Ambulances rushed the woman and her child to an area hospital. The 4-year-old eventually was transferred to Mott Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor.
Investigators don't believe the teenage driver was intoxicated when the crash happened. He remained at the scene and police say he is cooperating with the investigation.