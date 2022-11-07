Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A young mother was in a state of shock and denial less than 24 hours after her sons died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint.
She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke and flames around 3 a.m. Saturday.
"This type of pain, it hurts so bad," said their mother, Jasmine Lane.
She does not want to believe that the joys of her life are gone.
"I wish it was just me," Lane said. "I wish I never woke up. We would all be together."
She woke up and smelled smoke around 3 a.m. Saturday, so she went downstairs to investigate. A wall of fire greeted her.
"Looked into the kitchen. All I see is flames, a lot of smoke," Lane said. "I opened the door, couldn't breathe, tried to breathe, go back in there. There was no way for me to make it back up the stairs."
Her three-bedroom townhome in the Midway Square complex was engulfed in flames, trapping her young sons in the upstairs bedroom. Flint firefighters had to give her devastating news at the scene.
"I said, 'Where are my kids? They said, 'Sorry to let you know, your kids are gone,'" Lane said. I don't wish this on nobody ... nobody."
Neighbors were asleep when the fire broke out. Another neighbor went around pounding on doors to get everyone out.
"I wake up, so much smoke," said neighbor Beverly Carter, whose apartment was destroyed. "I came out -- her kitchen was in flames and they were talking about the boys were in there."
The fire destroyed three townhomes neighbors lost all of their personal belongings. But neighbors were devastated to learn that the boys didn't make it out alive.
A gathering Saturday night provided a time for family, friends and neighbors to express their pain, sorrow and love for the two little boys.
Fire investigators from the Michigan State Police and city of Flint continue looking into what caused the fire.