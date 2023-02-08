Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million.

Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.

Cooper, who is working with former top Flint water crisis prosecutor Todd Flood as her attorney, alleges the two fire officials failed to properly search the top floor of a residence in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street that was on fire.

They failed to locate 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his 9-year-old brother Lamar in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters found the boys during a secondary search and rushed them outside.

However, both brothers died within a few days of the fire.

Sniegocki and Zlotek claim they searched the bedroom where the boys later were found, but they said the boys were in a space attached to the bedroom and they didn't know it existed.

Both firefighters were placed on administrative leave during an investigation by former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton. Both later resigned and Barton was let go by Mayor Sheldon Neeley in November.

Cooper is seeking a $50 million judgment as compensation for her suffering.

Barton filed separate wrongful termination lawsuit in January seeking $10 million. He claims that he wanted to terminate Sniegocki and Zlotek, but Neeley's administration blocked the move.