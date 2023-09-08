Motorcyclist dead after crash with camping trailer

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday after a crash with a camping trailer on U.S. 127 in Gratiot County.

Investigators say Gabriel Shellito of Harrison was riding a motorcycle north on U.S. 127 when he ran into the back of a camping trailer at Pierce Road in North Star Township around 5:55 p.m.

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 57-year-old man from Troy was driving a pickup truck towing the trailer with a 59-year-old woman as a passenger. They were heading north on U.S. 127 and turning left onto Pierce Road when the crash happened.





Shellito was pronounced dead on the scene. The Troy couple in the pickup truck did not report any injuries from the crash.

The sheriff's office says Shellito was wearing a helmet and the Troy couple was wearing seat belts when they crashed. Investigators don't believe anyone was intoxicated when the crash happened.

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating.