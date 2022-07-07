Motorcyclist dies 4 days after high-speed crash on I-75

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police confirm that a motorcyclist died four days after a high-speed crash along I-75 in Bay County.

Michigan State Police say the motorcyclist died at an area hospital Thursday morning from injuries sustained in an Independence Day crash off the Linwood Road exit ramp from southbound I-75.

Investigators say several motorists on I-75 called 911 to report the motorcyclist riding recklessly at high speeds and passing other vehicles on the shoulder around 10:30 a.m.

Police tried to catch up with the motorcycle for a traffic stop, but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators say the motorcyclist got off the freeway at the Linwood Road exit and failed to negotiate a curve on the ramp. The motorcycle went off the ramp and down an embankment.

A medical helicopter airlifted the motorcyclist from the scene to a trauma center.

The man's family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses.