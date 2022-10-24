Motorcyclist dies after alleged drunken driving crash in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died after a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver in Burton on Sunday evening.
The Burton Police Department says 41-year-old Donjerell Hughes of Flint was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road around 7:20 p.m. when an eastbound Jeep made a left turn into his path toward Windy Wood Drive.
Police say the Jeep hit the Honda in the intersection, which is just west of Genesee Road. Hughes was pronounced dead from his injuries on the scene.
The 28-year-old man from Fenton who was driving the Jeep went to Hurley Medical Center for a medical evaluation. Investigators believe one of the men involved may have been intoxicated when the crash happened.
No criminal charges were announced Monday morning. Burton police will continue investigating what caused the crash.