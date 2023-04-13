 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Flint's south side

  Updated
  • 0

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Flint's south side Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Grand Traverse Street and Atherton Road around 7:15 p.m.

The Flint Police Department says the motorcyclist, who authorities hadn't identified Thursday morning, was riding a Harley Davidson east on Atherton Road and hit a Chevrolet Equinox driving north on Grand Traverse Street.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the motorcyclist died at the at the scene of the crash. There was no word on whether anyone in the Chevrolet Equinox was injured.

Investigators believe one of the people involved in the crash was speeding and intoxicated.

Police closed the intersection for several hours while they investigated and cleared the scene. The Flint Police Department will continue looking into what caused the crash.

