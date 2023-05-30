 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist from Burton dies in crash south of Grand Blanc

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Burton died in a crash between Grand Blanc and Holly on Memorial Day morning.

Michigan State Police say the 53-year-old motorcyclist was riding a 2002 Honda north on Holly Road around 9:50 a.m. Monday, when the driver of a pickup truck heading southbound made a left turn toward Belford Road into his path.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The 66-year-old man from Novi driving the pickup truck did not report any injuries.

"It is important with summer right around the corner that we look twice for motorcycles," said Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw. "We all need to share the road together and make sure we remain alert."

Holly Road was closed leading to the Great Lakes National Cemetery a short distance from the scene on Belford Road before Memorial Day observances, leading to a detour.

