Motorcyclist hits parked patrol car, in critical condition

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Pigeon was hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a parked police patrol car.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says Imlay City police were investigating a crash on M-53 north of Newark Road around 10 p.m. Friday with a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes.
Investigators say an Imlay City police officer parked his patrol car on the northbound lanes of M-53 before the crashed vehicle with its emergency lights activated.
The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man from Pigeon, was riding north on M-53 when he hit the back corner of the patrol car. The impact sent him careening onto the shoulder of the northbound side of the road.
A Lapeer County EMS ambulance rushed the motorcyclist to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital for treatment of severe injuries. He was listed in critical but stable condition Monday.
Investigators are looking into whether the motorcyclist was speeding or intoxicated when he crashed.