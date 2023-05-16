Motorcyclist injured in crash with Corvette in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a Corvette near the General Motors Flint Assembly plant on Monday evening.
The crash was reported at the intersection of 12th Street and VanSlyke Road around 5 p.m. The motorcycle and Corvette both sustained major damage in the collision.
Michigan State Police confirmed the motorcyclist was injured, but the severity of injuries was not available Tuesday afternoon.
A Michigan State Police crash reconstruction team was on the scene hours later taking measurements and investigating how the crash happened. The investigation will continue Tuesday.