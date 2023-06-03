 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mount Pleasant on Saturday morning

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 68-year-old motorcyclist from Clare died after a crash near Mount Pleasant on Saturday morning, according to police.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist was following a pickup truck, which was towing a small utility trailer, in the 1000 block of East Rosebush Road in Isabella Township around 10:50 a.m.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man from Owosso who was driving the truck slowed to make a left turn into a driveway. The motorcyclist failed to stop his 2001 Harley Davidson and crashed into the truck and trailer.

The collision trapped the motorcycle rider between the pickup truck and its trailer. He was pronounced dead from massive head injuries.

The Owosso man did not report any injuries from the crash. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

