Motorcyclists injured after colliding in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two motorcycle drivers were badly injured from a crash in Bay County.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in the area of East Linwood Road and North Fraser Road in Kawkawlin Township at around 7 p.m. Monday.
Investigators believe one of the motorcycle drivers didn't see the other and made a turn in front of them, causing the crash.
Both men were unresponsive when emergency responders arrived at the scene. The motorcyclists were rushed to an area hospital, but their conditions were not known Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office will continue investigating the crash.