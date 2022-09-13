Motorcyclists unite to support third-grade bullying victim in Swartz Creek

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A band of motorcyclists came to together to help a Swartz Creek third grader.
Jacob Matias goes to Elms Road Elementary in Swartz Creek, where his mother said he was a victim of bullying. She put out a plea for help and 30 men escorted him home from school Monday afternoon.
"I know it's definitely going to make a difference in his confidence, knowing that so many people support him," said Laura Duncan, who is Matias' mother. "But I really truly hope that at school it's better days."
The group gave Matias a leather vest with autographs from everyone who showed up for him.
"I think he definitely was waking tall when he walked out. He felt really good and that was nice to see," said Principal David Simonsen. "So, certainly like to see people from the outside supporting kids. I want them to know that we do that too."
The group took Matias out for dinner on the way home from school.