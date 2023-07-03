Mott Community College receiving nearly a $3 million grant

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College's Flint-Genesee Pathway Home Program is receiving federal funding to help formerly incarcerated people find jobs and transition back into the community.
The grant is worth nearly $3 million and it was announced on Monday by Congressman Dan Kildee.
The program offers education, job training and personalized counseling.
Mott Community College will collaborate with the Genesee County Jail and the Sheriff's Department's Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) Program to establish a team of reentry navigators.