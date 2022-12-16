Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint community honored a true champion for change on Friday.
Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden, who also resurrected and managed the Berston Field House.
Hundreds of people paid their final respects during a public viewing Friday at Berston, which was like a second home to Nolden. The community center is linked to his life and legacy.
"To us he was our Black president. He meant a lot to us in our hearts," said Barbra McDowell.
There were heavy hearts all day at at Berston Field House, which Nolden first visited when he was 5 years old. Years later, the took over management of the facility in 2009, when the city of Flint was looking at closing it amid budget turmoil.
"He made things possible. He made things possible out here," said Sowanae Bailey.
Nolden's unexpected death last week at age 57 sent shockwaves across the area, especially on the city's north side. He cherished that part of the Vehicle City.
"It's a great loss for the city of Flint. It's a great loss," said Cheryl Jones. "That day that he died, it was just wow."
Nolden served several years on the Flint City Council before he was elected to the Genesee County Board of Commissioners in 2014.
"His death means a loss of resources, a loss of power, a loss of power. He had the strength of a lion," McDowell said. "He would go an do things that we didn't even know he was doing behind the scenes."
Nolden's heart was always with Berston Field House. He saw the facility as a beacon of hope and opportunity for Flint's youth.
"I never saw him turn anyone away," said Valorie Horton. "Our children that come in the door, they run in with their report card, spelling tests, excited to show him the good things they've been doing."
Several members of the community realize that there will never be a voice for them like Nolden's.
"He found that there wasn't a voice, especially for the north end of our community, and he wanted to be that voice," said James Avery. "He intertwined the city of Flint, especially with the out-county areas, unlike anyone else has in the past."
Community members say it's up to them to carry on Nolden's legacy and work.
"I pray that this brings us closer to the community will be our gain," McDowell said. "He left us a great foot step. So we've got the pattern its time for us to step up to the plate."
Nolden will be laid to rest Saturday after funeral services at New Jerusalem Baptist Church on Carpenter Road. A family time is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.