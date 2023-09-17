MSP and United State Coast Guard rescue boaters from Lake Huron Thursday

LAKE HURON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police have shared a video on social media of a boat rescue that took place in Lake Huron near Pinconning on Sept. 14.
MSP TriCity troopers were dispatched to help locate missing boaters on Lake Huron near Pinconning 9/14 about 8 PM. #MSPAviation Trooper 3 was overhead and able to locate the Pinconning residents who were cold, but uninjured on their disabled boat. The #USCG were 1/2 pic.twitter.com/s1NWuvFsPC— MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) September 16, 2023
Troopers and the United States Coast Guard were dispatched to help locate the missing boaters around 8 p.m.
The USCG was able to transfer the boaters to shore, where they were taken home by police.
According to MSP, the boaters were cold but uninjured.
No other information was released.