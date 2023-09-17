 Skip to main content
MSP and United State Coast Guard rescue boaters from Lake Huron Thursday

  Updated
LAKE HURON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police have shared a video on social media of a boat rescue that took place in Lake Huron near Pinconning on Sept. 14.

Troopers and the United States Coast Guard were dispatched to help locate the missing boaters around 8 p.m.


The USCG was able to transfer the boaters to shore, where they were taken home by police.

According to MSP, the boaters were cold but uninjured.

No other information was released.

