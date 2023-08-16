MSP held a hiring event in Fenton on Wednesday

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police and GST Michigan Works held a hiring event in Fenton on Wednesday.
A trooper on the scene said many people showed up to the hiring event at the GST Michigan Works location on Owen Road in Fenton.
MSP says that while looking for trooper positions, they were also looking for civilian positions, such as emergency dispatchers and forensic analysts.
"We're just looking for good people," says Michigan State Police Trooper Andrew Jones. "We need good people to join our agency. We're looking for people with good moral character, good integrity, and they're willing to do the right thing."
Trooper Jared adds that more recruitment events will be scheduled in the future. Job postings with the Michigan State Police can be found online at mspjobs.michigan.gov.