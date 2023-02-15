MSU shooting response shows the importance of 911 dispatchers

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - In the wake of the tragic shooting at Michigan State University, there has been an outpouring of support for 911 dispatcher Aimee Barajas.
She's being applauded for her calm demeanor and her diligence to get officers on the scene.
For over three hours, panic-stricken 911 calls came and Barajas greeted many of them and directed emergency crews to the East Lansing campus. Through it all, she was commended for her remarkable ability to remain calm.
Her work sparked a conversation about the important role dispatchers play in a tense situation.
"I was at home and off duty when the MSU shooting occurred but I was listening to her traffic at home and she did such a phenomenal job," said Jessica Young, a telecommunicator at the Genesee County 911 Communications Center. "Staying calm, relaying information and getting extra resources there."
Emergency dispatch is the most essential piece of the puzzle being the very first line of communication in the middle of an emergency. Young said proper and reassuring communication is essential in a time of crisis.
"Especially in an incident like MSU, they had open lines from students and people who were reporting the shooter and reporting what was going on," Young said. "And the call takers are relaying that information to the dispatcher, who's then relaying it to the first responders. So it's a complete cycle of information and you have to get it right and make sure you're relaying the right information."
Barajas thanking everyone for their support in a post on Facebook.
"I am grateful and overwhelmed with all of the love and support I have gotten from work, family, friends, and the community," she wrote.
Barajas asked everyone to remember the names of the victims who died and those are still recovering. She ended by saying she was doing her job, which she's trained for, and she hopes no one ever gets a call like that again.
"It's the feeling of accomplishment when you're able to help the people you're supposed to help," Young said. "The feeling of accomplishment that you did what you're supposed to do and you did a good job at it and you helped somebody is huge."
A GoFundMe was set up for Barajas and her family. So far it has raised over $3,000.