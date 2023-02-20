Mt. Morris garbage truck driver dies, woman seriously injured in crash

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris man died and a woman sustained serious injuries after a garbage truck crashed into a passenger vehicle on Dort Highway early Monday.
Genesee Township Assistant Fire Chief Burton Robere said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Dort Highway and Stanley Road.
A 56-year-old man from Mt. Morris driving the garbage truck hit a passenger vehicle and a utility pole. He was unresponsive when firefighters arrived and later was pronounced dead.
A 45-year-old woman from Clio in the other vehicle sustained serious injuries. An ambulance rushed her to an area hospital, where her condition was not available Monday afternoon.
The intersection of Dort Highway and Stanley Road was closed for more than three hours while crews removed the garbage truck from the broken utility pole. The roadway reopened just after 11 a.m.