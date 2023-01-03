Mt. Morris residents frustrated with trash spillover from Dollar General

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents of a Mt. Morris neighborhood are getting fed up with the Dollar General on their corner.
They say the store doesn't manage its trash properly, causing it to spill over to their yards.
"You're sitting in your living room every day looking out your front window and this is what you see? Come on," said one anonymous resident, remarking on the racks of cardboard and trash in the parking lot across the street.
In his front yard, trash items are scattered along his fence, including sterile gloves, fast food containers and plastic packaging. He said it's been going on ever since he moved in a few years ago.
But it's something his neighbor, Steven Cross, said he saw coming when construction began.
"That's all their cardboard. They put it behind their store and if the wind blows it ends up in our yards and it ends up in our street," said Cross.
It's a problem another neighbor said is made all the worse by the dumpster's missing gates, encouraging dumpster divers and dumpers. Cross said the trash isn't just a nuisance, it's also been a source of embarrassment.
"If [my kids] were having friends over, my son would come out and pick the trash up, because he wouldn't want his friends coming down the road to see it," he said.
Shortly after ABC12 contacted Dollar General for comment Tuesday morning, employees began picking up trash and clearing stray racks out of the rear parking spots.
"We are disappointed our store standards fell short of both our customers' and our own expectations," the company said in a statement. "Our store team was able to address and remedy the situation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and remain committed to being a good community neighbor."
Dollar General did not say whether they would pay to reinstall gates in front of the dumpster.
The Mt. Morris city manager was not aware of any complaints about the trash and she said nobody brought up the issue at recent city council meetings.