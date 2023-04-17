Mt. Morris residents stunned at explosion of former billiards hall

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters and investigators spent Sunday trying to figure out why a longtime commercial building in downtown Mt. Morris exploded and caught fire Saturday night.

The violent explosion blew the top floor off the building at Saginaw Street and Mt. Morris Road. Residents who saw the destruction were in disbelief as daylight showed the extent of the damage.

The Mt. Morris City Fire Department says the former billiards hall is a total loss.

"Most of the roof was caved in. We had active fire," said Mt. Morris Fire Lt. Michael Kidd. "We were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly."

Additional fire departments from Clio, Genesee Township and Mt. Morris Township were on the scene providing assistance through the darkness Saturday night and early Sunday.

They worked to make the area and neighboring businesses safe.

"We had engineer experts come in to do their inspections of the surrounding buildings. Right now, everything is going to be under an investigation by inspectors to deem whether all of the buildings are 100% safe," Kidd said.

The daylight hours shined a light on the extensive damage. The roof collapsed onto the first floor, windows were shattered and walls were blown apart.

"Total destruction. I mean, I can't believe it," said resident Ray King.

The billiards hall closed years ago and the building's demise brought back a lot of memories.

"It's been here for a long time. It's been here since I was a kid," said resident Anthony Stinson. "I remember they had Christmas trees on top when they did Christmas parades."

The explosion is raising questions among residents.

"It hasn't been operating for a few years," King said. "It's hard to believe something like that can be abandoned and blow up. How can that happen?"

No injuries were reported from the explosion. Authorities cut off utilities to the entire block of buildings as a precaution and Saginaw Street will be closed at Mt. Morris Road for a few more days.

Investigators will continue looking into the cause and origin of the explosion.