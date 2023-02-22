Mt. Morris toddler representing Michigan in Baby Miss America pageant

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the northeast with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet. During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the east with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EST Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 10 PM EST Wednesday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&