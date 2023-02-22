Mt. Morris toddler representing Michigan in Baby Miss America pageant

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-month-old toddler from Mt. Morris will representing Michigan in the upcoming Baby Miss America Pageant next month.
Leticia Guerra, the daughter of Jose and Noelle Guerra, was selected from a national open application process to vie for the title of Baby Miss America in Orlando, Fla.
Contestants will be judged on natural beauty, personality, style and theme attire. Those include Mardi Gras, pink Western wear, Alice in Wonderland, party dress ballgown and Disney princess.
The pageant also includes a Back the Blue portion, where contestants honor their local police departments. Organizers hope to instill a sense of respect for police officers protecting their communities.
"Children across the country are visiting their local police stations, bringing doughnuts and cookies, as a little gesture of appreciation to their local heroes who serve and protect their communities," said Baby Miss America founder and national director Sammie Savoie.
Contestants also will visit nursing homes and assisted living centers in their communities to visit senior citizens, who may be battling loneliness.
Baby Miss America organizers say the pageant, which started in 1975, is "100% natural" with no makeup, fake teeth or modeling talent involved. The nonprofit organization aims to develop children's self esteem, self confidence and self respect.
The Baby Miss America pageant is open to children age 2 months to 8 years old across the U.S. Families submit more than 100,000 entry photos every year, which organizers use to select a slate of contestants.
The pageant on March 2 to 5 is a private invitation-only event and organizers don't publicize the location out of security concerns.