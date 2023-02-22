Mt. Morris toddler representing Michigan in Baby Miss America pageant

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
28 knots from the northeast with gusts up to 38 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 7 feet. During the Small Craft
Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the east
with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 9 PM EST Wednesday with the largest waves expected around
10 PM EST Wednesday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the
maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday with the
largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue
into the evening. Significant icing is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...MIXED PRECIPITATION INTENSITY INCREASES DURING THE EVENING
TRAVEL PEAK...

WEATHER...

* A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain increases intensity
during late afternoon through evening. Temperatures remain at
or below freezing.

* From 4 PM to 8 PM, additional snow and sleet accumulation
around 1 inch occurs mainly toward the I-69 corridor.
Additional icing around a tenth inch is possible to the south
toward the northern and western Detroit suburbs.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds occasionally gust up to 30 mph.

IMPACTS...

* Objects and elevated surfaces will be most prone to snow
accumulation and icing followed by untreated roadways and
walking surfaces.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt. Morris toddler representing Michigan in Baby Miss America pageant

Fifteen-month-old Leticia Guerra of Mt. Morris will represent Michigan in the Baby Miss America Pageant next month. She is pictured with two Mt. Morris police officers.

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-month-old toddler from Mt. Morris will representing Michigan in the upcoming Baby Miss America Pageant next month.

Leticia Guerra, the daughter of Jose and Noelle Guerra, was selected from a national open application process to vie for the title of Baby Miss America in Orlando, Fla.

Contestants will be judged on natural beauty, personality, style and theme attire. Those include Mardi Gras, pink Western wear, Alice in Wonderland, party dress ballgown and Disney princess.

The pageant also includes a Back the Blue portion, where contestants honor their local police departments. Organizers hope to instill a sense of respect for police officers protecting their communities.

"Children across the country are visiting their local police stations, bringing doughnuts and cookies, as a little gesture of appreciation to their local heroes who serve and protect their communities," said Baby Miss America founder and national director Sammie Savoie.

Contestants also will visit nursing homes and assisted living centers in their communities to visit senior citizens, who may be battling loneliness.

Baby Miss America organizers say the pageant, which started in 1975, is "100% natural" with no makeup, fake teeth or modeling talent involved. The nonprofit organization aims to develop children's self esteem, self confidence and self respect.

The Baby Miss America pageant is open to children age 2 months to 8 years old across the U.S. Families submit more than 100,000 entry photos every year, which organizers use to select a slate of contestants.

The pageant on March 2 to 5 is a private invitation-only event and organizers don't publicize the location out of security concerns.

