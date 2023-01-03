 Skip to main content
Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Township Police Department winter

The Flint Township Police Department

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township.

Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

Huffman, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Flint Township Police Department believes Huffman may have been speeding when he crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash should call investigators at  810-600-3250.

