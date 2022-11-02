MTA and STARS offer free rides to vote on Nov. 8

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Getting to the polls will be easier this year in the Flint and Saginaw areas.
Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services -- or STARS -- and the MTA will provide free transportation on Election Day.
The MTA is waiving fares on all fixed routes and Your Ride services on Nov. 8. All MTA services will continue operating on their normal routes and schedules that day.
Riders must call 810-767-5541 at least 24 hours ahead to schedule Your Ride service on Election Day.
STARS fixed routes will be running until 9 p.m. next Tuesday. Executive Director Glenn Steffens said the organization is happy to help people get to the polls every Election Day.
"Many people in the city don't have cars or are limited to one-car households. It's tough to get around to the polling stations during the day," he said. "So, it's important to us to make it as easy as possible for everybody in the city to get out there and get their voice heard."
Voters who can't use bus routes or STARS LIFT on Election Day can contact Rides to Wellness for free round trips to their polling location.
Seniors or disabled people who would like to vote early at the Saginaw City Clerk's Office can contact STARS LIFT for a free ride until Monday. Those rides must be scheduled a day in advance.