 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

MTA's new hydrogen buses transition Flint fleet away from diesel

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on hand to celebrate the MTA's transition away from diesel buses with the purchase of two more hydrogen fuel cell buses.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped by the MTA facility in Grand Blanc Township on Wednesday to discuss the Hydrogen Bus Initiative.

Millions of dollars are pouring into the city's green clean air bus fleet.

The hydrogen buses will replace Flint's last two diesel buses and complete the city's switch to clean energy public transportation.

The announcement puts Michigan one step closer to reaching Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.

Air pollution continues to be an issue around Flint. The MTA's green hydrogen bus system is a weapon to fight for environmental justice as they travel from point A to B.

"Obviously clean air is first and foremost when we talk about this transition," Whitmer said. "Hydrogen buses emit only water vapor and liquid water -- essentially the same as a humidifier in your house."

She said hydrogen powered buses can be refueled as quickly as a diesel bus, but the hydrogen fuel costs less. That saves taxpayers on costs to operate the public transportation system.

Watch ABC12 News at Eleven for more about Whitmer's visit to the MTA and thoughts from Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you