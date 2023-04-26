MTA's new hydrogen buses transition Flint fleet away from diesel

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped by the MTA facility in Grand Blanc Township on Wednesday to discuss the Hydrogen Bus Initiative.
Millions of dollars are pouring into the city's green clean air bus fleet.
The hydrogen buses will replace Flint's last two diesel buses and complete the city's switch to clean energy public transportation.
The announcement puts Michigan one step closer to reaching Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.
Air pollution continues to be an issue around Flint. The MTA's green hydrogen bus system is a weapon to fight for environmental justice as they travel from point A to B.
"Obviously clean air is first and foremost when we talk about this transition," Whitmer said. "Hydrogen buses emit only water vapor and liquid water -- essentially the same as a humidifier in your house."
She said hydrogen powered buses can be refueled as quickly as a diesel bus, but the hydrogen fuel costs less. That saves taxpayers on costs to operate the public transportation system.
