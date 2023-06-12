 Skip to main content
Multiple buildings destroyed by a fire in Frankenmuth Sunday

  • Updated
No major injuries were reported following a barn fire in Frankenmuth Sunday morning

FRANKENMUTH Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are looking into the cause of a barn fire in Frankenmuth Twp. that destroyed multiple buildings.

Four buildings were destroyed, and two other buildings were heavily damaged.

The Frankenmuth Fire Department says that firefighters were called to the scene of Gera Rd. south of Bradley just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

A firefighter did suffer a minor ankle injury in the event.

The buildings were empty and belonged to an estate.

"Labor-intensive fire because of those heavy timbers all collapsed on top of one other," said Fire Chief Phil Kerns. "Reinert and Bender our local towing company had a backhoe come out and helped us move some of those timbers so we weren't fighting rekindles yesterday afternoon and last night."

The Birch Run, Blumfield, and Bridgeport fire departments helped put out the flames.

Fire Chief Kerns says it took about 3 hours.

