Multiple Burton Glen students left on bus for hours after school

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother of a Burton Glen Charter Academy student is voicing her frustration after she says a number of kids were left on a bus for nearly four hours.
It happened as students were leaving school on Wednesday. Angel Brownell says 4-year-old Olivia Rose Brownell was put onto a bus by someone at the school at 3:00pm Wednesday. She was not taken off the bus until after 6:30pm.
"Their last bus run for one of the routes was 4:50pm," said Angel Brownell. "If she was on that last bus, they should have notified MTA and the school when they noticed they had five kids on the bus at 4:50pm. We did not find out about our kids until at least 6:30pm."
Burton Glen Academy contracts it's buses through the Mass Transportation Authority. Students are supposed to wear a tag that identifies which bus they get on. None of the missing kids were wearing their tags Wednesday.
"I sent my daughter to school with the tag in the morning when she got on the bus with the other kids," said Brownell. "I made sure it was visible and everything. There was no tag on her when she got off that bus that was supposed to drop her back off at the school. None of the kids had the tags."
In a statement to ABC12, a spokesperson for the school said "We strive, along with our partner Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), to ensure our scholars have safe and reliable bussing to and from school each day. Our hearts were heavy when we learned Wednesday afternoon that three scholars did not get off at their regularly scheduled bus stop after school. The school leadership team immediately connected with MTA to find the students and are grateful they were all found safe and on the bus. To ensure bus riders make it home safely, we developed a color-coded lanyard system at the school and will continue to work with MTA to prevent this from happening again."
But Brownell isn't taking that chance. She says Olivia will not be returning to Burton Glen.
"Their mistake could have lost my kid forever," said Brownell. "That is not something I play with."
MTA has declined to issue an official statement. But I did speak with a representative who said the students were just placed on the wrong bus and it's not unusual for this to happen at the beginning of the school year.
Experts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recommend having your child memorize your full name and phone number as soon as they're able. If your child is too young to do so, you can put a tag with your contact information inside their sleeve or pant leg.