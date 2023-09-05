 Skip to main content
Multiple lanes along M-13 in Saginaw to close starting Wednesday for bridge repair

Excavator hits beams at I-675 and M-13

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that three lanes of M-13 in Saginaw at I-675 will be closed beginning on Sept. 6 to repair the overpass that was hit by an excavator last month.

On Aug. 28, an excavator on a trailer being hauled by an MDOT crew hit the bridge beams and tipped forward. There was damage to the some of the I-675 beams over M-13.


M-13 will have one lane open in each direction at I-675 with traffic shifting.

According to MDOT, the project is scheduled to be completed on Sept. 20.

