Multiple Midland parks vandalized this week

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Midland Parks and Recreation Department is asking for tips on vandalism on three separate parks over the past week.
Officials say someone set off fireworks inside the restroom at Barstow Wood Park, which left behind a large amount of debris. A witness also saw fireworks set up in garbage cans at Chippewassee Park.
Explicit graffiti was found inside a portable toilet at Gerstacker Park.
The Midland Parks and Recreation asks that if anyone sees something "sketchy" to call 911.