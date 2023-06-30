Mural honoring civil rights activist unveiled in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WRJT) - A mural was unveiled in Saginaw Friday, dedicated to civil rights activist Jim Letherer.
The mural was part of the Great Mural Project in the city.
The mural's artist Kevin Burdick commemorates Letherer's contributions to the civil rights movement.
Letherer was selected by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.
Letherer completed the 54-mile journey on crutches to take part in the four-day protest.
"It's very humbling that other people recognize the contribution that my uncle Jimmy made for the fight against injustices," says the niece of Letherer, Mary Kay Kartz.
The mural is part of the collection of 24 murals installed in Riverfront Saginaw under the Great Mural Project.