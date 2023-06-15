Mystery continues in Gladwin County, where man is missing 3 weeks after crash

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery is still unfolding in Gladwin County after a man disappeared following a car crash on M-30 more than three weeks ago.

Witnesses saw one of the drivers, 49-year-old Michael Frisco, run off into the woods on foot after the crash on May 26. He hasn't been seen since.

Frisco's girlfriend, who lives with him, didn't find out about the crash until last week, when she got a notice in the mail from the Michigan Secretary of State's Office that Frisco's car was impounded.

That notice on June 8 -- two weeks after the crash -- was the first time she discovered there was a crash and her boyfriend was missing. She called Michigan State Police to file a missing persons report right away.

The mystery of Frisco's whereabouts continues over three weeks after the crash at the intersection of M-30 and Van Dyke Road in Billings Township.

Police say Frisco was driving an SUV that collided with another car, in which two people were injured. Frisco was seen running off into the woods, leaving his wallet and cell phone behind in his vehicle.

"The initial deputy that got there did a cursory search," said Gladwin County Sheriff Mike Shea.

He said a detective also searched the area, but Frisco wasn't found.

Frisco's girlfriend, Brandi, assumed he went fishing for two weeks in an area with no cell phone coverage, so she didn't report him missing. She is very upset because, "if I would have known he was missing, we could have started looking for him a lot sooner."

Shea said his department did not go to the home that was listed on Frisco's driver license.

"On these misdemeanor crimes, usually the people that are responsible for it will show up to us later. We will issue them a citation for leaving the scene of a property damage accident at the least, maybe a personal injury accident, but we still to this day don't know that because he left," Shea said.

Michigan State Police and Gladwin County Sheriff's Office have conducted searches in the woods near the crash scene using drones and K-9 teams.

"We don't know definitively that there is some demise or that he is deceased. He is not talking to his family, but that doesn't necessarily mean the worst," Shea said.

Anyone who sees Frisco or knows where he can be located should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.