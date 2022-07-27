Narcan saves two Genesee County Jail officers exposed to fentanyl

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two corrections officers in the Genesee County Jail owe their lives to Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl in the facility on Friday evening, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson.
He said a man arrested earlier in the evening stuck fentanyl in a body cavity, where it went undetected during searches when the inmate was booked into the jail. The inmate later removed it while in a holding cell and used some.
Swanson said the inmate dropped the rest of his fentanyl on the floor while he was moving to a different area of the jail. A different inmate picked up the fentanyl off the floor and overdosed.
While treating that inmate's overdose, Swanson said Deputy Forrest Bradley and a partner were exposed to the fentanyl.
An ambulance rushed the inmate to Hurley Medical Center, where he survived the overdose. Bradley, who was near the end of his shift, clocked out and was leaving the jail when he started experiencing overdose symptoms in a back area.
"I just remember my body going numb and my lungs felt like they cramped up and it was just hard to get a breath in me," Bradley said.
Surveillance cameras inside the jail show him lean against a wall and go down to his knees as the overdose symptoms worsened. Bradley said he started passing out, but he was able to get up and walk into a busier part of the jail with more people around.
"I don't remember how I did. I just remember kind of getting up and knowing I can't go down here," he said.
Another deputy in the jail's control center saw Bradley struggling and called a code blue. More deputies came to Bradley's aid and began administering Narcan to him.
Bradley, who is trained as a paramedic, helped the other deputies render aid to himself. He received a total of four or five Narcan doses before an ambulance brought him to Hurley Medical Center.
Bradley spent two days in the hospital and was on a Narcan drip while he recovered from the fentanyl exposure. Another deputy was exposed to fentanyl during the incident and recovered.
Both have returned to work at the jail this week.
Swanson said the incident shows how powerful fentanyl can be. He described fentanyl as a synthetic opioid that is much more potent than heroin, which can be derived from poppy plants.
"Fentanyl is what's killing people around the country," Swanson said.
So far in 2022, Genesee County medical first responders have reported 517 lives saved thanks to Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The county has seen 137 deaths attributed to overdoses since Jan. 1.
The inmate who allegedly brought fentanyl into the jail is facing several criminal charges related to the incident in addition to what he initially was arrested for.