National brands pitch in to help Goodrich teen get giant shoes

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - Eric Kilburn is getting high tech help to put shoes on his giant feet.

Several national footwear brands heard about the 6-foot-10, 14-year-old Goodrich High School student's plight trying to find properly fitting shoes for his size 23 or 24 shoes.

Under Armour is sending a senior director of footwear development to Genesee County later this month. He plans to scan Kilburn's feet and custom design pairs of cleats and shoes.

Puma also offered to provide Kilburn with footwear and Caterpillar has offered to make him a pair of work boots. A GoFundMe page set up to help the family afford shoes was nearing $20,000 on Wednesday.

Kilburn's mother, Rebecca, was blown away by the help coming to the family, who has been struggling to afford custom shoes for Eric that cost upwards of $1,500 per pair.

"It is absolutely amazing. I am so grateful to everyone involved," she said. "Just beyond my wildest dreams for what could be possible, and that so many people would care and be so kind."

The family is finalizing dates for the Under Armour design executive to meet them in Genesee County.

Kilburn already wears size 22 shoes, which are the same size as retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal. Those shoes don't fit and they are causing problems with his feet, so he likely needs size 23 or 24 shoes.

