Nationally acclaimed 'Bad Axe' film on Oscars short list

BAD AXE, Mich. (WJRT) - A film featuring a small town in Huron County is gaining big national recognition.
The documentary film "Bad Axe" has become a cinematic sensation after winning a multitude of awards.
"In 2020 during the pandemic, the racial reckoning, everything that was going on in our country when the American dream was being challenged in a way it really hasn't before, so it came together very unexpectedly," said director David Siev.
He said the film documents his Asian-American family and their restaurant in rural Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic amid rising racial tensions, including against Asian-Americans.
The film depicts how the family kept their restaurant and their American Dream alive.
Siev's family said he was always known for carrying a camera around when he was growing up. "Bad Axe" truly was never meant to be a film and he never set out to create a documentary on his family.
But all of the uncertainties swirled and all of the happenings in the world as the pandemic unfolded, it was a natural progression to tell his family's story.
In 2020, Siev and his three sisters moved back in with their parents during lockdown and capturing of their personal experience began.
"This was just so unique for us to all live together again for the first time since we were growing up," Siev said.
Chun and Rachel Siev laid down roots and raised their family in small town Bad Axe -- a city with a population of just over 3,000 -- 97 percent of whom are Caucasian.
"Being a minority, you need to adjust your way into a town like Bad Axe," said David's father, Chun Siev.
Chun, a Cambodian refugee whose mother escaped the Cambodian killing fields with he and his five siblings, and his wife Rachel, who is of Mexican heritage, have owned and run Rachel's Restaurant in Bad Axe for over two decades.
"You see how hard they work, and they do it day after day," Skyler Janssen, Manager and Event Coordinator of Rachel's Restaurant said.
The film shows a personal account of a multi-cultural family navigating their way through the pandemic and also a time of polarizing racism.
"It's been so heartwarming sharing our story and having so many people support it and resonate with it, and have it impact them in a way that I didn't think we could before," Raquel Siev, David's sister and manager of Rachel's Restaurant said.
But it's also come with its fair share of critics. The film has received national acclaim, but David says there's a deeper meaning.
"Seeing how this film has allowed people to open up their hearts and minds and have difficult conversations about experiences that are different from theirs-that's the most rewarding," Siev said.
Most recently, the Siev family learned that "Bad Axe" made the Oscar's short list for best documentary feature.