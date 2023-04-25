Natural gas leak blamed for downtown Mt. Morris explosion

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A natural gas leak caused the explosion that leveled a historic building in downtown Mt. Morris 10 days ago.

The Mt. Morris City Police Department says an investigation found nothing suspicious or criminal about the explosion around 11:15 p.m. on April 15, which leveled a building that once house Old Time Billiards and Lucille Allen Ladies Apparel.

No injuries were reported from the explosion.

Investigators from Mt. Morris, Michigan State Police and Consumers Energy concluded that a contractor installed the furnace improperly, which allowed natural gas to leak indoors. The buildup of gas exploded when it ignited, possibly by the furnace.

Parts of the intersection of Saginaw Street and Mt. Morris Road remain closed due to debris from the building falling onto the streets. Demolition contractors will knock down the remainder of the building soon.

The entire intersection of Saginaw Street and Mt. Morris Road will reopen when the building and all debris are removed.

Consumers Energy already has tested underground natural gas lines in downtown Mt. Morris, but didn't find any more problems. Investigators also checked nearby gas meters and buildings.