Nearly 400 nurses at McLaren Bay Region demand a new contract

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 400 nurses at McLaren Bay Region held a rally Thursday to demand a new contract.

Nurses kicked off "Safe Staffing September" on Thursday with a news conference where they demanded safe working conditions.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) says the hospital is in a staffing crisis, which is preventing patients from getting quality care.





"The community has noticed that wait times in our E.R. have risen," says Steven Knopp, a registered nurse with McLaren Bay Region. "I have found myself continuously apologizing to my patients. They're waiting longer for care, and I feel the need to come up with many excuses every day."

In July and August alone, 48 staffing emergencies were reported in the McLaren RN unit. That's when staffing is so low that McLaren pulls nurses from other departments.

The SEIU wants to see McLaren step up and support workers by hiring more nurses and paying them better wages.

The hospital says its team provides outstanding patient care, and the "staffing emergencies" only made up 3% of that two-month period.

"We do move staff to other units. That's a contractual agreement and procedure we have to reassign nurses to assure safe staffing across all of our areas," says the McLaren Bay Region Chief Nursing Officer Stacey Klump. "Our data is showing we are meeting our contractual our end-to-patient ratios 99% of the time at our organization."

This comes as another union, UNITE HERE Local 24 says McLaren Bay Region stopped trying to negotiate with them after the hospital's last offer. The hospital adds that it's a fair deal, but 99% of the union members voted against it.

Local 24 say the plan to hold a rally on Sept. 13.