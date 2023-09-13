Nearly all of Port Sanilac's fire department resigns amid changes

PORT SANILAC, Mich. (WJRT) - The village of Port Sanilac may soon be without a fire department after everyone but the fire chief announced their resignation from the Sanilac East Fire Authority.
The fire authority serves Forester and Sanilac townships, along with the village of Port Sanilac. Last month, 18 out of 19 firefighters signed a letter saying they will no longer work with the department after its operations end later this year.
The authority's board held a meeting Tuesday, where members also voted to cut the fire chief's pay. They say it's because he has not been attending board meetings.
But the fire chief claims his other job and family responsibilities prevent him from going to every meeting.
"Instead of trying to work with me on these meetings, they just opted to go that route with the pay me per meeting," said Sanilac fire chief Doug Moran. "It's kind of a slap in the face. All the effort and time that I put into this, to get my pay cut. It's not about the money, but to get that taken away from all I put into this."
The chief says his contract is being cut by $1,000 and he'll be paid only 50 dollars for each village meeting he attends.
The Sanilac East Fire Authority is scheduled to dissolve at the end of 2023. Officials have not announced how fire and emergency services will provided in the area after that.