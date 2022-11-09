Neeley quadruples victory margin in Flint mayoral rematch

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – It was déjà vu for Flint voters on Tuesday.
Incumbent Mayor Sheldon Neeley won a second term as Flint mayor by beating his predecessor, Karen Weaver, in a rematch of their race in 2019.
Neeley won by more than 1,200 votes, which is four times the margin of victory he claimed three years ago. He beat Weaver by fewer than 300 votes in 2019.
Neeley won a four-year term as Flint's top elected official.
The two candidates had a close race in the August primary with Neeley winning 49% of the vote and Weaver claiming 40%. They finished as the top two candidates to advance to Tuesday’s head-to-head runoff.
Neeley is running on fighting blight and stopping violent crime. Weaver said she will focus on safety, transparency and crime prevention.