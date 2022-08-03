Neeley, Weaver set for Flint mayoral rematch; Mays eliminated

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The ballot for Flint mayor on Nov. 8 will have the same two names who ran against each other three years ago.
Current Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver won the top two spots in Tuesday's August primary election. They will advance for a head-to-head rematch in the November general election.
Neeley received the most votes with 1,803 while Weaver received 1,643.
Flint City Councilman Eric Mays finished third in Tuesday's election results with 506 votes and has been eliminated from the race. He can continue serving his term on the Flint City Council, representing the First Ward.
Neeley previously beat Weaver in 2019 to win his first term as mayor. His term was shortened to three years so Flint can transition city elections to even-numbered years.
Results from Tuesday's three-way were released just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, leading to a long anxious wait for all three candidates.
Neeley said he plans to make sure work continues getting done in Flint.
"We want to continue to apply good measurement and critical thinking to things we do moving forward in the city of Flint, continuing to reduce crime, make accountability, making sure the dollars ... will not miss its mark and get to the residents," he said. "That's the one thing I guarantee."
Weaver, who was mayor toward the end of the Flint water crisis, said she is eager to continue moving the city forward to recovery.
"It's been a long haul. This has been a long stretch and everybody is anxious. Everybody wants to know what the next step is because that's when we're going to make some decisions," she said.
Mays did not release a statement overnight on the results. He did not host a watch party for results on Tuesday night.