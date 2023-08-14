Neighbors donate pizza and time after Perry tornado

PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Veteran's Memorial Pavilion in Perry had to be demolished by the city after the an EF-1 tornado touched down Friday evening. Mayor Sue Hammond says several people have already expressed interest in helping to get it rebuilt.
It's one of many ways that people are coming together after the storm.
"Here I am thinking about all of these people. I know other people are still without power and all the damage and everything that I was seeing on Facebook. I'm like, 'What can I do to help?'" said Kathleen Woolford.
Woolford owns Brent's Pizza in downtown Perry with her husband. Their restaurant wasn't damaged by the tornado, but it was still without power for an extended period. Not wanting the food to go to waste, she decided to give back to those in need.
"We did have some people come in, but then we just kinda decided that like, 'Hey everybody's out working,'" said Woolford. "They're not stopping to come in for pizza. So, we're like ok let's go out."
Woolford says they gave pizza and water to over 130 people on Saturday.
She wasn't alone. Home Depot donated water as well as lawn and leaf bags, while Meijer donated an entire truck full of water to the city.
Mayor Hammond says it's heartwarming to see the city come together like this.
"We often only hear from people when they're upset and we only see them when they want things different," said Hammond. "It's been so nice to see people out there helping each other."
The help swings both ways. Woolford says just as they stepped up to help others, others came in to help them as well.
"I had every intention of giving," said Woolford. "I didn't care what it cost. But then the community stepped in and covered a lot of that cost. So it was really awesome."
Hammond says they still have plenty of water available for those in need. Residents can pick it up outside of City Hall.